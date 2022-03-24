Lewis Brown, City Xtra, external

93 points. That's how many I think Manchester City will get to by the end of the season. I’m also predicting Liverpool to achieve 90 points.

When this international break ends, that's it. It's full steam ahead and we really need to see a bounce back in form. City have been a bit up and down recently; not terrible, but just not great. That's part of the problem, there's simply no room not to be great when Klopp and Liverpool are in town.

I believe that we will bounce back, that we'll get the results we need to win another Premier League title. It all starts at Turf Moor. Three points and then we're off to a good start; drop points, and it could be a painful end to the season.

