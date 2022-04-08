Liverpool talking point: We've been building up to it for months

John Gibbons, The Anfield Wrap, external

We have been building up to Sunday's game for months.

It felt like it could be a massive game when the fixtures came out in the summer and it certainly is now. The title race couldn't be closer and, while City will be glad to be at home, Liverpool go into the game arguably in better form. I would imagine every football fan in the country will be watching or listening to see what happens.

City are obviously pretty scary when in full flow so I think Jurgen Klopp will try to stifle and harass the opposition as much as we can to make life as difficult as possible for the home team. For that reason I think he might start Naby Keita, who is our best presser, over someone like Thaigo, who is nicer on the ball. But he picked both in Lisbon and may do again.

From a City point of view, both Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva seem to love playing against Liverpool and so worry me the most. I would quite like to see one of them start on the bench.

I fancy Liverpool to sneak it 2-1. We just seem to have more goals in us at the moment and our attacking options mean we'll be able to hold at least two quality options back.

Diogo Jota to win it from the bench and send Liverpool top of the league is my prediction!