Bournemouth could give a debut to centre-back Illia Zabarnyi, who joined on deadline day.

The Cherries may need to monitor Dominic Solanke and Marcus Tavernier, who have been nursing injuries.

Head coach Gary O'Neil has confirmed that goalkeeper Neto has replaced Lloyd Kelly as captain, with Adam Smith remaining vice-captain.

Alexander Isak returns for Newcastle after missing out last week because of concussion protocols.

Bruno Guimaraes serves the second game of a three-match ban, and the Magpies are without injured trio Emil Krafth, Javier Manquillo and Matt Targett.

New signing Anthony Gordon awaits his first start.

