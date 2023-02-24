On facing AEK Larnaca in the last 16 of the Europa Conference League, Moyes said: "When you get to the knock-out stages, any game will be difficult. Winning the group means we get the advantage of being at home in the second leg. It's a fair trip to Cyprus but we'll do our best to get through."

Kurt Zouma and Maxwel Cornet have returned to training, while Lucas Paqueta is "doing a little bit".

Moyes feels West Ham's injuries have been "quite incredible" and on the fitness of January signing Danny Ings, he said: "I think Danny is getting fit now. Getting Danny fit now is really important to us and we want Danny to show us what he can do."

He said facing Nottingham Forest is "a really big game", adding: "All the games in the Premier League are big and there is still a lot to play, but things are getting bigger because there aren't as many games to play as there were."

Moyes called on help from the crowd, adding: "We need the crowd. I look at the crowd over the last two years and they've been brilliant. Sometimes when it's not going so well is when you really need the fans with you. I know they'll be with us on Saturday."