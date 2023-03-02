'I've got ambition, but I'm happy at Livingston' - Martindale

Livingston manager David Martindale insists that he is happy at Livingston, but did say that he wants to continue to test himself.

Martindale has been linked with moves to Aberdeen and Dundee United in recent times, but stressed that he has no immediate plans to leave the West Lothian club, who he has managed since 2020.

“I’ve got ambition, I want to do well financially, I want to challenge myself in other leagues, but I’m happy at Livingston Football Club,” he said.

“Do I have any aspirations to not be at Livingston Football Club? Of course I do.

“I know I’m contradicting myself here but in the short-term, mid-term, (chief executive) John Ward and (chairman) Robert Wilson will decide my future, not me.

“If John and Robert get a phone call and it’s right for everybody, I’ll speak to them but I’ve not got any aspirations not to be at Livingston. I come in every day to do the job to the best of my ability.

“I don’t put David Martindale first, I put Livingston Football Club first. I think the day I start putting David Martindale first in terms of the football club, I’d start making bad business decisions and I’ll never ever do that. I’ll always put Livingston before David Martindale.”