Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool remain interested in Moises Caicedo despite the 21-year-old Ecuador midfielder signing a new contract with Brighton last week. (Football Insider), external

Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham have asked to be kept informed of 27-year-old France midfielder Adrien Rabiot's contract situation at Juventus. (90min), external

Liverpool and Tottenham have sent scouts to watch Benfica's Portuguese defender Antonio Silva, 19, and midfielder Florentino Luis, 23. (90min), external

Liverpool owner John W Henry says his commitment to the club is "stronger than ever", but adds any transfer spending this summer will be done in a "responsible manner". (Liverpool Echo), external

