Last Thursday, we asked our fan writer to pick the best goal they'd seen Manchester United score and Henrikh Mkhitaryan's scorpion kick against Sunderland in 2016 got the nod.

Now it's your turn. Here are some of your selections:

Derek: Best goal I've seen at Old Trafford? Wayne Rooney's overhead kick winner v Manchester City without a shred of a doubt. I was there for Eric Cantona's chip against Sunderland and many more too.

Paul: It has to be the best of the lot in Robin van Persie's title winning hat-trick against Aston Villa in 2013. The ball over the top from Rooney, the run from RVP, followed by the immaculate and powerful volley. I saw the goal in the flesh and was right behind the line of the strike. My end was cheering before the ball had hit the net! Incredible goal.

Andy: Denis Irwin's free-kick in the 3-3 draw at Liverpool in 1994 - a game United should have won at Anfield.

Alan: Bryan Robson’s 1985 FA Cup semi-final replay goal against Liverpool at Maine Road. I was in the stand behind the goal, right in line with the flight of ball - and as the commentary said, it was truly magnificent.

Will: Ryan Giggs' 1999 FA Cup semi-final replay goal against Arsenal. So much better than Mkhitaryan’s!