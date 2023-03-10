Ruben Selles has stressed the importance of honesty in his role as he continues to adapt to life as a Premier League manager.

The 39-year-old Southampton boss, who took over from Nathan Jones following his sacking, had not previously managed a senior team on a permanent basis.

Talking about the transition from assistant coach, Selles feels the main difference is having to make the "big decisions".

"When you’re assistant someone else needs to make the decisions and you just give your opinion, but now I need to make the decision," he said.

"I try to make the decision firm and have no regrets."

Since taking charge, the Spaniard has won two matches and lost two matches, including an impressive 1-0 win away to Chelsea in his first match.

"From my point of view it is simple, I always have a reason to explain why I do things and it doesn’t matter if it’s a player out of the squad or a change of tactic," said Selles.

"It’s not difficult and you know me a little bit in the way that I communicate, in trying to be honest, because I have no time to try and hide anything behind me.

"So, I just try to be honest and communicate the decision and to live with the consequences. Sometimes you make good decisions sometimes we don’t."

When asked about whether, when he took over, he expected he would have to talk to players about how to celebrate a goal following Carlos Alcaraz's injury when performing a knee-slide last weekend, he said: "This job is that big in terms of the things that can happen, you need to be able to talk about almost everything.

"Sometimes these situations happen, but for sure we will also live some different situations, you just need to take one thing at a time.

"It was the emotion of the moment. He has been feeling a little bit guilty, but let's see if he can make it or not.

"I say many times, we are learning together and that is learning for him."