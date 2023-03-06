We asked for your views on Saturday's Premier League game between Chelsea and Leeds.

Here are some of your comments:

Chelsea fans

Rob: A win - but just papering over the cracks. Simply not good enough. Total lack of aggression. Closing down and tackling was non-existent. As usual no one passing the ball behind the opposition defence and no shooting from outside the box. Oh for a Poyet, Petrescu or a Di Matteo.

Oliver: Finally a win! But we still miss too many chances. We played at a similar tempo as we did at Tottenham and Southampton, Leeds are just bad at taking chances. We need to do a lot better if we want to get into Europe.

Dermot: It was OK but still we have trouble scoring and the substitutions he made by taking Felix and Sterling off nearly cost us the game by handing the momentum to Leeds. He is a Championship manager at best.

Phil C: A lot better with some decent football but the opposition was very poor. Think the substitutions actually took away from our game and were intended for Potter to secure a win. Bit negative but at least we managed to score.

Leeds fans

Eric: Good effort second half but still no cigar! When will this group of players learn that they need more accuracy in their passing skills, stampeding forward is one thing but giving the ball away as often as they do is criminal, let alone needing to be more clinical in front of goal. Just how much did we pay for that striker Rutter?

Geoff: A very poor formation choice from the Leeds manager, playing two players in midfield they were always going to get overrun even by Chelsea, who are not exactly flying at the moment.

Stuart: How much have we spent on average players this season, over 100 million and not one looking good enough to keep us up. You have got to blame the scouting program at the club because clearly it's not good enough. From the owner to the playing staff the wrong decisions have been made, please Leeds United now prove me wrong.

Dan: Without Rodrigo Leeds go down, blame the players, blame the manager, blame whoever. The fact is Orta has failed the club. We have a Championship squad with a Champions League spend. The club is doomed.