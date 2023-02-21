J﻿ordan Chamberlain, Empire of the Kop, external

Stefan Bajcetic is the absolute real deal. He's only played 342 minutes of Premier League football, but that's been enough to show that the Spaniard - who only turned 18 in October - has staggering potential and is already very good.

He doesn't look especially physically imposing, but he's feisty, snarls and bites; winning aerial duels and making tackles. Bajcetic pairs this with composure, slick passing and a lovely first touch. Perhaps this was what Jurgen Klopp meant when he said he loved the player's mix of Spanish and Serbian heritage.

The teenager - whose father, Srdan Bajcetic, interestingly played with Thiago Alcantara's dad, Mazinho, at Celta Vigo - was exemplary against Newcastle United on Saturday.

One moment in particular stood out. Bajcetic rolled an opponent when receiving a pass from Alisson at the base of midfield and broke forward, feeding the ball into the channel, from where it eventually ended with Mo Salah assisting Cody Gakpo and Liverpool going 2-0 up.

It oozed class and showed the vision and creativity which will surely develop as Bajcetic matures.

The midfield still needs multiple additions in the summer, but the emergence of Bajcetic will save Liverpool millions - especially given he's already shown the ability to play at the base of midfield or as a number eight.