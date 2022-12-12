In front of goal woes?

The Scottish Premiership makes it's long-awaited return from hibernation this week and Ross County are back in action in Dingwall.

The Staggies sit 10th, six points off their Perthshire opposition, and have only netted 13 goals this second - the second lowest in the league.

So, where are the goals going to come from on Saturday?

Well, history in this fixture would suggest they'll sprout from somewhere.

In the last five meetings in the Highlands between the pair, County have scored seven goals, including three earlier on in the year.