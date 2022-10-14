R﻿alph Hasenhuttl has been speaking to the media ahead of Southampton's match against West Ham on Sunday.

H﻿ere are the key lines from his news conference:

S﻿outhampton will be without Moussa Djenepo who has missed training all week with illness and Sunday comes too early for Oriol Romeu, who Hasenhuttl said may join the squad in training next week.

R﻿egarding the mood around his squad Hasenhuttl said it is "as positive as possible after the not-so-good results" and insists he is "working with a motivated group."

T﻿he Southampton boss also confirmed that his side took part in a behind-closed-doors friendly where "a few players showed they can be an option this weekend".

I﻿n regards to the fans Hasenhuttl made it clear that he was unaware of social media reaction: "I cannot speak about the fans because I don't read all that social media stuff."

Instead he decided to focus on the atmosphere within St Mary's: "I can only talk about atmosphere and it has been exactly as it should have been. They know the only chance to be successful again is to stay together."

O﻿n facing West Ham the Austrian was aware of the threat posed but remained positive as the Saints were "unbeaten against this opponent last season", adding: "We need a good, committed performance and to score goals at the right time."

