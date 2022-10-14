'I'm proud to be their leader' - Gerrard keen to protect players
- Published
Steven Gerrard says he is happy to take the flak on behalf of his Aston Villa team, provided his players push on and keep progressing.
Gerrard has come under scrutiny from Villa fans in recent weeks, with his side 16th in the table despite a four-match unbeaten run.
Asked if the players should shoulder some of the responsibility, Gerrard said he wanted to carry the pressure himself.
"I want to protect them. I'm proud to be their leader," he said. "Keep bringing any criticism my way. I want them to play with freedom and not to worry about where we're at, or what's gone before.
"They need to focus on Chelsea and I want them to go in with aggression, belief and confidence that we can get results.
"Players under me are allowed to make mistakes as long as they move on quickly and focus on the next match, or the next moment, and execute.
"The pressure coming my way is fine - I accept it and won't shy away from it."