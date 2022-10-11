A﻿fter their comeback win against Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday, Manchester United duo David de Gea and Cristiano Ronaldo make Garth Crooks' team of the week.

O﻿n De Gea, he said: "He could do nothing about the strike by Everton's Alex Iwobi, but having been beaten by the Nigeria midfielder he wasn't going to allow a similar effort to beat him again.

"The save from James Garner in the dying seconds didn't just keep the ball out of the net but also prevented Amadou Onana heading it in. It has been some time since United came back from a goal down away from home and went on to win a match. Then again, when you've got De Gea in goal he will, on average, save you ten points a season - and in a good season even more.

After Ronaldo's 700th club career goal sealed the win for United, Garth added: "The finish by Cristiano Ronaldo was as crisp as I've seen from the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

"It was as if the moment he was put through there was no doubt he would score. If Casemiro can come to terms with the pace of the Premier League, especially in the big games, then he might prove to be a valuable asset for United - but more importantly for Ronaldo."

