Is Van Bronckhorst 'running out of time' as Rangers boss?

W﻿e asked for your reaction to Rangers' 3-0 Champions League loss away to Napoli.

H﻿ere are some of your thoughts:

Terry: Rangers in the Champions League - some fans need to get a grip, we can't compete with that quality, although I do believe we shouldn't be getting hammered either. At least we qualified, which is an achievement in itself. Onwards and upwards.

Fraser: Simple, they are the product of the league they play in, and sadly it will never change. And the manager doesn't have what it takes, let's get Sean Dyche in now.

Ronnie: Another pitiful, gutless performance. Doubtless many of our fans will point to Celtic also going out but at least they had a go while Rangers looked beaten from the first whistle. I'm embarrassed to be a fan and angry. Gio must go. No Rangers manager has survived the kind of defeats we have endured this season.

Stuart: We are not ready for the Champions League with the current pool of players and our financial resources. The business strategy of the four pillars has clearly brought back financial stability, so time, patience and the emergence from the academy of youngsters should be our direction. Perhaps Europa League is best fit for now?

Baz: Loved Gio as a player for both Gers and Gunners but he hasn't got it as a manager - not every good player is a successful coach. Sadly he's running out of time.

Dougie: Why Morelos started is anyone's guess. Why with 30 minutes to play and going out of Europe we didn't go to two up front only gio can answer. We now stick to one system and have one gear. Don't think we'll hear Gio's name get sung at Ibrox again, he's lost the fans. Will someone please change the emergency light from amber to red.

Anon: Rangers captain James Tavernier is very poor in defence and going forward as well. They need new goalkeeper too.

Anon: Napoli toyed with Rangers like a cat toys with a frightened mouse. Sad.

Chris: Yilmaz should have been playing long before now, too many players ball watching like Tavenier, Kent and Tillman yet they still get picked week in, week out. Too many passengers.