Thomas Frank has been speaking to the media before Saturday's game against Wolves.

H﻿ere are the key lines from the Brentford boss:

Christian Norgaard's recovery is going well but "it's probably too early" to return this weekend.

On Norgaard, he added: "Very, very positive and, everything going according to plant, it could be possible for him to play next week."

T﻿here is positive news for Keane Lewis-Potter, who is in a "much better position" and will be involved on Saturday.

T﻿he Bees boss said it was a difficult 24 hours after the loss to Aston Villa and added: "Being down 3-0 after 13 minutes - that is a little bit tough to take."

H﻿e said he won't dwell on the defeat and that his players need to "learn from it, react from it and move forward. That is the only way".

H﻿e added: "Winning 4-0 at home to Manchester United or losing 4-0 at Aston Villa, we need to try to be consistent in the ways we do things."

