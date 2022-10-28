Frank on Norgaard, moving forward after Villa defeat and being consistent
Thomas Frank has been speaking to the media before Saturday's game against Wolves.
Here are the key lines from the Brentford boss:
Christian Norgaard's recovery is going well but "it's probably too early" to return this weekend.
On Norgaard, he added: "Very, very positive and, everything going according to plant, it could be possible for him to play next week."
There is positive news for Keane Lewis-Potter, who is in a "much better position" and will be involved on Saturday.
The Bees boss said it was a difficult 24 hours after the loss to Aston Villa and added: "Being down 3-0 after 13 minutes - that is a little bit tough to take."
He said he won't dwell on the defeat and that his players need to "learn from it, react from it and move forward. That is the only way".
He added: "Winning 4-0 at home to Manchester United or losing 4-0 at Aston Villa, we need to try to be consistent in the ways we do things."
