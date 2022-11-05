C﻿hris Bevan, BBC Sport at Etihad Stadium

City have now won all seven of their home league games this season, but they have never left it as late as this to secure victory.

Their frustration at the way this game was panning out was demonstrated by Bernardo Silva's outburst at England before half-time when the referee failed to book Wilson for a foul - which earned Silva a booking instead.

The clamour for Haaland's introduction grew as the second half went on, with City dominating possession but failing to find a way through Fulham's massed defence.

Haaland and Phil Foden were both introduced on their rescue mission in the 63rd minute but it appeared they would find it just as difficult to make the breakthrough.

Haaland's first effort was an air-shot as he completely missed Ilkay Gundogan's knockdown and his second flew a mile wide, although in his defence he was at full stretch to reach a John Stones cross at the far post.

His disallowed goal appeared likely to be a part of the story of two points dropped for his side, but City kept coming forward and finally got their reward right at the end of the game.