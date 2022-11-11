Antonio Conte has been speaking to the media before Tottenham's game against Leeds United on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from the Spurs boss:

Conte started with an injury update on Ryan Sessegnon, saying: "Today he didn't train with us. He had a little problem and he's not available for tomorrow's game."

Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski will be involved in another training session before a decision is made on whether they will feature.

When asked about his conversations with managing director Fabio Paratici and owner Daniel Levy, Conte said: "Every time we speak, we always speak together. They are always good conversations."

H﻿e said the club's ambition is to "improve on and off the pitch", adding: "Until now, we've worked with only this target to improve and find a good way to bring this club forward."

When questioned about his contract situation, the Italian said: "You know very well that my contract expires in June. Until that moment, the club has to make the best evaluation."

Conte added: "From my side, it's important to feel that I deserve a new contract. To sign a new contract with this club. I have to feel this. We will talk with the club and find the best solution."

