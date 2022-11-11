H﻿owe on Wilson's 'positive mindset', momentum and Chelsea

Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

Eddie Howe has been speaking to the media before Newcastle United’s game against Chelsea on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • He is thrilled for Callum Wilson after the striker made England's World Cup squad’s World Cup squad: “It’s an amazing thing for him and for his family. He has had a difficult career, but has had huge successes rising from the lower leagues to the Premier League, and now going to the World Cup.”

  • He praised Wilson’s “positive mindset” as instrumental: “It’s been achieved through dedication, consistency to work and positivity. Even when he’s been injured, his first instinct is to come back better. He always delivers and I hope he can make an impact.”

  • Wilson may be unavailable this weekend though after being substituted with illness at Southampton last Sunday: “He has been training separately so I’ll have to assess him. Ryan Fraser is also a doubt as he’s struggling with a calf injury.”

  • Losing momentum during the six-week break doesn’t worry him: “It’s always been there. It’ll be a mini pre-season and then we’ll have to attack the second half of the season again.”

  • On Chelsea: “We’re hopeful to continue our good form and know it will be a really difficult game. I really like Graham Potter and tactically his teams always give a lot of problems. The crowd will play a part and they’ve been a big weapon for us.”

