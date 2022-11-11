Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

Eddie Howe has been speaking to the media before Newcastle United’s game against Chelsea on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

He is thrilled for Callum Wilson after the striker made England's World Cup squad’s World Cup squad: “It’s an amazing thing for him and for his family. He has had a difficult career, but has had huge successes rising from the lower leagues to the Premier League, and now going to the World Cup.”

He praised Wilson’s “positive mindset” as instrumental: “It’s been achieved through dedication, consistency to work and positivity. Even when he’s been injured, his first instinct is to come back better. He always delivers and I hope he can make an impact.”

Wilson may be unavailable this weekend though after being substituted with illness at Southampton last Sunday: “He has been training separately so I’ll have to assess him. Ryan Fraser is also a doubt as he’s struggling with a calf injury.”

Losing momentum during the six-week break doesn’t worry him: “It’s always been there. It’ll be a mini pre-season and then we’ll have to attack the second half of the season again.”

On Chelsea: “We’re hopeful to continue our good form and know it will be a really difficult game. I really like Graham Potter and tactically his teams always give a lot of problems. The crowd will play a part and they’ve been a big weapon for us.”

