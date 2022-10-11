Matty Renton, The Magpie Channel TV, external

Eddie Howe's high-flying Magpies produced another dominant display at the weekend to thrash Brentford 5-1.

That’s back-to-back wins for Newcastle, with an impressive nine goals scored. And that's alongside the joint-best defensive record in the Premier League. Things are looking very positive right now for the Toon Army.

Newcastle were up to fifth place until Manchester United won at Everton late on Sunday to push the Geordies down to sixth - but that's a position that would well and truly delight the fans and the new owners if they could stay there all season.

The one-year anniversary of the Saudi-backed takeover at St James' Park was on Friday and it’s no secret the new owners are aiming for the very top. Amanda Staveley insisted the plan is to win the Premier League within the next four to nine years, and after spending over £200m in the first 12 months, a top-six position could well be in their grasp already.

It is still early days in the season of course, but Newcastle are winning games by big margins when big players are still sidelined by injury.

If they can get a fully fit XI on the pitch week in, week out and strengthen the team in January, then maybe - just maybe - the Magpies could be planning European nights at St James’ park once again.