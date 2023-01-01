Nottingham Forest 1-1 Chelsea: What Cooper said

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "Don't take fans for granted, earn their support week in week out. If we can do that, we can make this a tough place - that's all in our control.

"On the away form, we won't shy away from things. Our performances have not been at the level required to earn points away from home. No elephants in the room, we tackle things head on and away form is something we need to look at.

"Everything we do at the moment is about us, how we grow the team, the spirit and identity. I know we didn't win today but it was a good reference point that we can play against the big teams in the league.

"We're in control of our destiny and we have to keep building."