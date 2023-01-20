Jesse Marsch says reports that some players at Leeds are against him are incorrect and that everybody is "together".

Leeds have not won any of their last five Premier League games and currently sit 14th in the league.

It has led to reports of a lack of unity between team and manager, though Marsch says some of his players have approached him over the matter.

"A couple came together and a couple came separately - it wasn’t like they went out of their way," Marsch said.

"We interact here constantly, we are team-mates, it is how we work. We support each other always and it is a really wonderful place to be.

"I am thankful for the club and the players here - it is special. So it was fairly clear that we are together.

"I appreciated them coming to me but I knew it was there. I didn’t need to ask anyone as I knew it wasn’t true."