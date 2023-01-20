'We can be much better' - Kingsley warns Hibs

Heart of Midlothian defender Stephen Kingsley has warned Hibernian they were nowhere near their best during the midweek 5-0 thrashing of Aberdeen.

Robbie Neilson's side warmed up for Sunday’s Edinburgh derby in the Scottish Cup fourth round at Easter Road by taking the Dons apart to extend their unbeaten run to eight games.

Kingsley, who returned from a concussion lay-off as a substitute, scored a sensational goal as Hearts beat Hibs in last season's Scottish Cup semi-final.

He said: “Obviously, Aberdeen had a tough game the other day but I’m just delighted we won, first and foremost, and the manner we played.

“But I think we can still play a lot better. I don’t think we played anywhere near our best.

“It is only positive getting that result against a team like Aberdeen when we are going into a big game on Sunday.

“We were clinical in front of goal in this one but sometimes that doesn’t happen.

“It was good that this time we took our chances and maybe they were tired from their game the other day so us converting those early chances and being clinical was obviously massive.”