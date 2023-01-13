Hearts 1-0 St Mirren: What did the manager say?

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson: "I thought first half we played really well, controlled the game but second half it became a bit more stuffy," he said.

"Usually when a team concedes they open up but St Mirren are very well organised, stay compact and wait for set plays but thankfully we were able to see it out.

"It was a great goal. Fans pay money to see their team and they deserve to be excited, first half I feel we excited them.

"Second half, we probably excited them in the wrong ways. It was a difficult one at 1-0 but thankfully we got the three points.

"We had a couple of opportunities to put it to bed and we never so that builds the pressure a wee bit."

On James Hill's debut: "I thought he was outstanding, so composed on the ball. He's only trained with us a few days but I thought you could see he knew how we wanted to play."