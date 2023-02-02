Ross Mooring, Chelsea Fancast, external

Rating: 9/10

If Chelsea fans thought last summer's transfer window was crazy, the new club owners definitely turned it up to 11 in January.

From signing the classy duo of Joao Felix and central defender Benoit Badiashile, to blockbuster deals for Mykhailo Mudryk and Enzo Fernandez at the last minute, the Blues have now splurged north of £500m in one season.

It was sad to say goodbye to Jorginho, but it has been evident for a while that he does not fit Chelsea's style of play, while the unfortunate Hakim Ziyech was desperate for a move away.

With a 30+ player first-team squad and Champions League qualification almost a must, Graham Potter has a big juggling act to perform to keep everyone happy.

