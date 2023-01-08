Striker Jordan White insists the Ross County players do not want "a hard luck story" as they were left to rue missed chances, a ruled-out goal and the loss of two goals in the home defeat by Livingston on Saturday.

"We work really hard all week and it’s a sore one to take," he told BBC Scotland. "I think we had chances in the game – we’ve got to be ahead. The goals we lose are poor so collectively it’s disappointing.

"It’s been a poor run of form from us. We’ve all got to take that on the chin but there’s no point in moping about.

"We need to start getting points on the board, win games, scoring goals and keep cleans sheets - that’s been the story since we’ve come back.

"Maybe a few fresh faces would give the group a lift. It is still early on but we can’t keep saying the same things every week so we’ve got to put it right next week."