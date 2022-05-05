Eintracht Frankfurt v West Ham: Confirmed team news

West Ham make one change from the first leg as Vladimir Coufal replaces Ben Johnson at right-back.

It is four changes from Sunday's 2-1 defeat by Arsenal - with Alphonse Areola, Craig Dawson, Tomas Soucek and Michail Antonio coming back in.

Eintracht Frankfurt make two tweaks from last week's win in London.

Evan N'Dicka and Jens Petter Hauge replace Jesper Lindstrom and Almamy Toure.

That is six changes from the loss to Bayer Leverkusen last weekend.

Eintracht Frankfurt: Trapp, Tuta, Hinteregger, N'Dicka, Knauff, Sow, Rode, Kostic, Hauge, Borre, Kamada. Subs: Jakic, Hrustic, Lammers, Toure, Hasebe, Ache, Chandler, Da Costa, Lenz, Barkok, Grahl, Paciencia.

West Ham: Areola, Coufal, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Fornals, Bowen, Antonio, Lanzini. Subs: Fabianski, Yarmolenko, Vlasic, Noble, Benrahma, Diop, Fredericks, Masuaku, Johnson, Kral, Randolph, Alese.