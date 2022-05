Can Frank Lampard "celebrate a big achievement" or has he simply taken the club "from 16th to 16th"?

On a special edition of the Monday Night Club, former Chelsea forward Chris Sutton and journalist Rory Smith engage in a lively discussion on how impressive it actually is for Lampard to have kept Everton in the Premier League.

What do you think? Have your say here

And listen to the discussion from 29'30 on BBC Sounds