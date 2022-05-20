Steven Gerrard has seen enough evidence from his Aston Villa side this season to believe they can cause problems for Manchester City on Sunday.

Villa pushed City's title rivals Liverpool hard last week while Villa almost pulled off a memorable comeback against City in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

"Against a lot of the top teams, we have done well," he said. "It took a penalty for Liverpool to beat us at Anfield; we took City to the death with pressure.

"We could have nicked a point there.

"We need everyone to be all in, in terms of organisation and what we give to the game. But at the same time, we are not just going to wait and show no ambition. We need to carry a threat in this game."

Liverpool legend Gerrard also said he is not motivated by influencing the destination of the title - it's all about getting points for Aston Villa.

"You should enjoy it if you get something from Manchester City," he said. "But for me, if we can improve our position of 14th, I would be extremely happy.

"That's the glory and joy I would take."