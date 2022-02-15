James Ward-Prowse: Southampton clearly enjoy playing in Manchester. They gained a point against City earlier in the season and more than deserved a point against United.

The man at the heart of a splendid week for the Saints was, without doubt, Ward-Prowse. He was outstanding against Tottenham in midweek, producing two excellent assists. I've been singing the praises of this gifted midfielder for some time now, and his performances for Southampton only seem to get better.

Che Adams: If his winner against Tottenham in midweek was impressive then his equaliser against Manchester United was top class.

Adams is finding his feet at Southampton following the departure of Danny Ings. In fact I would argue his striking partnership with Armando Broja might be a better fit for Adams.

The Scotland international is starting to look like he has the ability to replace Ings at St Mary's and Broja, on loan from Chelsea, might be just the man to help him do it. The partnership looks impressive, while Adams has rediscovered his appetite for goals.

