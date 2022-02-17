On this week's edition of the Footballer's Football Podcast, Newcastle striker Callum Wilson tells West Ham forward Michail Antonio how the fans have played a big part in the Magpies' recent run of good form:

"St James' Park has always been a notorious stadium for a great atmosphere. Being an opposition player, whenever I had played there, it had been unreal.

"Now the takeover has happened, now the manager has come in and they are happy with the manager that has been appointed, we're getting positive results and playing better football. The place is unreal.

"The boys are soaking it up and I think they are thriving within it. They are becoming our 12th man, which is important and what you want from your home fans."

