Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

I think the biggest fear for Manchester City fans was drawing Liverpool and having to face them three times in a week - twice in the Champions League and once in the Premier League.

Of course, with all due respect, they’d want a Villareal or Benfica. They ended up with Atletico Madrid.

Over two legs against Manchester United in the last 16, they were hardly inspiring which I think will give fans belief, but they’ll know they are going to be involved in a rough, physical battle.

The first leg at home is something different for the Blues in recent years. They took both their quarter-final and semi-final second legs to the Etihad last season. Behind closed doors, yes. But familiar surroundings nonetheless.

Undoubtedly, like against Sporting, they’ll want a healthy first-leg advantage - particularly with that Premier League game with Liverpool sandwiched between the two legs.

Chelsea or Real Madrid in the semi-finals will be tough either way, and then there’s already talk of Liverpool in the final. A treble for the Blues? A quadruple for Liverpool?

Could it all hang on that?