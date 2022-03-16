Legendary Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel says the Red Devils must rebuild and "have to be better" after they were knocked out of the Champions League by Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night.

"For a club that professes to be one of the biggest in the world, we have to do better than that," said Schmeichel, speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast.

"It's been a long period of not being great and it's very disappointing. But it's also a time of opportunity and one we cannot miss.

"The club is under different leadership and wants to move in a different direction. It's a chance to restructure the whole football department - how we recruit, how we scout, how we educate.

"We have some hope to cling to that if they get the next steps right, the club can move in the right direction."

Schmeichel also claimed the best managers in the world "will relish the challenge" of taking the United job this summer.

"They will see great potential here," he said. "If they are the person to get it right, we've seen what that means. I think anyone who is not at Manchester City or Liverpool would take that opportunity if it was offered."

