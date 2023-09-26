Former England defender Paul Parker told BBC Radio London's The Far Post that Roy Hodgson would be hard to replace as Crystal Palace manager: "No I’m not really [amazed Roy Hodgson keeps going]. When you come from this institution of football, I think it’s a bug you can never get rid of.

"I kind of had it when I stopped playing. I didn’t want to be involved in football any more, then two years down the line I decided to get back involved and to sink further into the institution of football and manage.

"With Roy, I fully understand it. Roy’s an honest man and he knows if he isn’t doing the people he’s working for justice, and doing himself justice, of course he would step away.

"If you look at what he’s done at Palace - the difference he makes around the place and with the supporters - he just makes things feel better. He’s going to be a very difficult person to replace [when he does go].

"[Patrick] Vieira came in and tried to change it. It started well, then went a little bit off the boil - and then straight away the Palace chairman and the owner knew where they needed to go. And [Roy] was available.

"[Hodgson and his assistants] love this football club and that is why they would never do this club an injustice. They know if they couldn’t do any more they would be honest with the chairman and the owners that they wouldn’t go that way and let the club down."

