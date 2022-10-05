A﻿C Milan defender Fikayo Tomori says he will relish showing off his development when he faces former club Chelsea on Wednesday.

T﻿he 24-year-old, who completed a £24m move to the Italian club in 2021, made 15 Premier League appearances for Chelsea in 2019-20 but was allowed to leave.

"Every footballer, when you get on the pitch, there's a point to prove," Tomori said, speaking to the English media from Milan before Wednesday's Group E match.

"Obviously coming from Chelsea and being English, there's probably that added motivation. I guess you could say that maybe I've played differently [at AC Milan] or whatever it is.

"[The year] 2020 was difficult, not just for me, obviously there was Covid so it was difficult for everyone. I was just itching to get back on the pitch, itching to be playing, and Milan gave me an opportunity and now I'm here.

"It's just another chance for me to see some familiar faces as well as to, I guess, show how I've developed. I know people have watched the Milan games but going back to Stamford Bridge where it all kind of started, it's another chance to show myself again."

