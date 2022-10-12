Chelsea have opened talks with England midfielder Mason Mount over a new contract. (Standard, external)

But the Blues want to terminate the loan move of 25-year-old Switzerland midfielder Denis Zakaria from Juventus in January, and are also ready to listen to offers for Morocco winger Hakim Ziyech, 29. (90min, external)

Brazil centre-back Thiago Silva says his family will have a say on whether he extends his contract at Chelsea, with his current deal due to expire at the end of the season. (Standard, external)

