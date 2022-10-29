Contrasting fortunes for Celtic's O'Riley
- Published
Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley is joint highest for Premiership assists this season - but the biggest underperformer when it comes to expected goals (XG).
O'Riley has failed to score in 17 appearances across all competitions this term, while in the league it's an 11-game barren run, where he has an XG of 1.93.
The 21-year-old leads the way in assists with five, the same league total as team-mate Jota and Rangers pair Ryan Kent and James Tavernier.
Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis is third when it comes to outdoing their XG scoring stats.
The Greek has netted six in the league - despite an XG of just 3.26. Clinical stuff.