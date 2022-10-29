Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley is joint highest for Premiership assists this season - but the biggest underperformer when it comes to expected goals (XG).

O﻿'Riley has failed to score in 17 appearances across all competitions this term, while in the league it's an 11-game barren run, where he has an XG of 1.93.

T﻿he 21-year-old leads the way in assists with five, the same league total as team-mate Jota and Rangers pair Ryan Kent and James Tavernier.

C﻿eltic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis is third when it comes to outdoing their XG scoring stats.

T﻿he Greek has netted six in the league - despite an XG of just 3.26. Clinical stuff.