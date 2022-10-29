St Johnstone 1-0 Kilmarnock: What did the manager say?

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson told BBC Scotland: “Not sure comfortable would be the right word to use.

“It was a game, like the last couple, where I think there’s a lot more to come from us.

“The pleasing thing for me is that it’s six points from the last two games. There were certain aspects of the first half I wasn’t pleased with but we managed to win 1-0. We had a wee game plan to play on the counter attack at times.

“I thought at times we could be better but as a unit we worked extremely hard.

“I thought in the second half, the game began to swing a bit, and we started to get some chances as the game opened up.

“For me it’s pleasing because he came to the right decision on both occasions. We might have lost the game if not for VAR. This might change, it might turn around, but at the moment it came to the correct decision.”