Sutton's prediction: 2-2

Leicester's last home game was against Nottingham Forest, when they were brilliant, but then they went backwards against Bournemouth last week.

I don't think much has changed - the Foxes remain vulnerable at the back and you have to think Crystal Palace, and Wilfried Zaha, will capitalise on that.

Palace had been sliding a bit themselves until they beat Leeds last time out, which was a good game to watch.

Leeds were very good early on and really got after Palace in the first half, forcing them to go long.

It was only in the second half that Palace got more control in the game and it was an important result for them because they showed they can get through difficult patches of a game and end up winning it.

I feel like they will cause Leicester problems, but likewise the Foxes can hurt them. With that in mind, I'm going for a draw.

Broudie's prediction: 1-3

There is no confidence running through the Leicester team at the moment.

