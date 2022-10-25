🎧 Latest Leeds United podcast out now
The latest episode of our Don’t Go To Bed Just Yet podcast is available for you to download right now.
It is brought to you by the team at BBC Radio Leeds, along with the Kaiser Chiefs bassist Simon Rix, who just happens to be a lifelong Whites fan.
This week, they ask if Jesse Marsch should keep his job following four straight defeats, and also discuss how much of the blame lies with the club’s hierarchy.
What is going on at Elland Road?— BBC Sport West Yorkshire (@BBCWYS) October 24, 2022
Hear what @jonathanbuchan, @apopey & @curlywand have to say on Episode 4 of 'Don't Go To Bed Just Yet'.
Available NOW on iTunes, Spotify and @BBCSounds 👉 https://t.co/gCKUdxdYKf#LUFC | #bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/pGrJfxOS3P
