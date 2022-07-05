Dele Alli's stock has dropped dramatically in the past four years.

His first three seasons at Tottenham - as a teenager and in his early 20s - yielded 46 goals from midfield.

But instead of kicking on, he seemed to go backwards, only scoring 21 goals in the next three-and-a-half years - to the extent Spurs let him go to Everton without any upfront fee.

The change of scenery did not do Alli much good, though, and he failed to score in any of his 11 appearances - with only one start in half a season.

With the pressure off Everton after avoiding the drop, can the 26-year-old fare better for Frank Lampard's side this year?

Who knows what is next for the one-time England international if he does not?

