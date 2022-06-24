Ross Mooring, Chelsea Fancast, external

It's an odd state of affairs when a newly appointed board of a club is simultaneously trying to sign multiple first-team players while also considering who to appoint as director of football.

Given that we don't know who that is yet - Michael Edwards, Andrea Berta and Paul Mitchell are all reported to be of interest to Todd Boehly and co, while Michael Emenalo and Atlanta's Luca Percassi represent two good ex-Chelsea options - everyone is flying by the seat of their pants at the moment trying to bring in new players in attack and defence.

The currently mooted signings at the back are...

Matthijs de Ligt of Juventus would be a statement signing. Were Chelsea to dangle Jorginho in front of the Italian team as well, things could get really interesting...

The favourite in the clubhouse, Sevilla's Jules Kounde, would not necessarily discount a move for the Netherlands international, because the only centre-backs at Stamford Bridge are Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, loan returnee Levi Colwill and Malang Sarr.

At right-back, Lens veteran Jonathan Clauss meets a cheap fee criteria. However, another player returning from loan, Cobham graduate Dujon Sterling, arguably represents more upside in Thomas Tuchel's squad. A new left wing-back to pair with Ben Chilwell will probably be targeted at some point too.

In midfield, the tussle with West Ham for Declan Rice could well reignite later in the summer.

Finally, who had Eddie Beach as the first signing under the new ownership group? The 18-year-old Southampton goalkeeper is likely to start off in the development squad. The first signing under Roman Abramovich back in 2003? Another goalkeeper, Jurgen Macho.