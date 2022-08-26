Brighton v Leeds: Team news

Brighton made 11 changes in the midweek Carabao Cup win at Forest Green but could name the same team in a fourth consecutive league game.

Pervis Estupinan awaits his first Premier League start, while the Seagulls have no new injury concerns.

Leeds will assess the fitness of striker Patrick Bamford, who is nearing a return from a groin strain.

Captain Liam Cooper made his comeback from an Achilles injury in midweek and could be named as a substitute.

Who do you think will make it into the Albion XI?

Which line-up will Jesse Marsch go for?