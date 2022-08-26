Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper has been speaking to the media before Sunday's Premier League game against Tottenham.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

On the possibility of further new signings, Cooper said he doesn't expect anything to happen before Sunday's game but that "I hope so before the end of the window".

Cooper added that by now he "would have hoped to have signed even more players" than they already have done this summer.

In terms of bringing a new group together and creating a "good culture", Cooper said it's "about every day behaviour" and "how you treat people".

On facing Spurs, Cooper said: "It's a huge challenge. The coach they have, the players they have - they're a very dangerous opponent. But this is why we wanted to be in the Premier League, to be playing these games."

He also said he "won't be in awe" of Antonio Conte and his players.

In terms of team news, he said there weren't any fresh injury concerns.

