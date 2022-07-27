Frenkie de Jong would only leave Barcelona for Chelsea but the London club are not prepared to pay as much as Manchester United for the midfielder. (Sport - in Spanish), external

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo says he does not know who "invented" the story linking Cristiano Ronaldo to the Spanish side and that it is "practically impossible" the forward will join them. (El Partidazo de COPE, via Eurosport), external

Juventus will look at Chelsea striker Timo Werner and United forward Anthony Martial if they cannot complete the capture of striker Alvaro Morata from Atletico Madrid. (Sky Sports), external

