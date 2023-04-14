Roy Hodgson believes a win at Southampton would be "massive" for Crystal Palace's bid to stay in the Premier League.

"It would take us up to 36 points and still give us seven games to get the extra points that we need, so it would be massive," he said.

"I think there will be a lot of games where we will be saying, 'If we just win this one, then we might be able to breathe more easily'.

"There's no doubt [a win at Southampton] would have a great effect on our confidence."

Palace have been inspired since Hodgson returned to the hot seat, winning both games including a thumping 5-1 win at Leeds last Sunday.

However, he insists he side are not getting carried away.

"They're a more mature group than that," he said. "It was a good result, after a good performance, and that's the ideal scenario as a manager.

"As a coach you should not be working that hard to get people down off the roof - one is entitled to allow oneself and the players a little bit of joy and pride in what they have done.

"But we know this is a new day and everything starts from scratch. It doesn't matter how good you have been. "You have got to get out and do it again."