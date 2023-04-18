Paul McNicoll, Dode Fox Podcast, external

As a Dundee United fan, I have felt dirty this past weekend.

No doubt, Saturday was a great day, but Friday and Sunday were uncomfortable. What was the reason for this I hear you ask?

Well, on Friday I was the biggest Aberdeen fan in the country as the Dandy Dons travelled up to Dingwall to face Ross County. I wanted them to win. I needed them to win. By hook or by crook, it had to happen, and it did.

Then on Sunday Celtic took their multi-talented squad to the fortress that is Rugby Park for another important clash. I didn’t have to hope for too long in that one as Celtic bulldozed their way into an unassailable lead after about half an hour.

Again, as a United fan, cheering on other teams and hoping they do you a favour isn’t something that sits well with me, but here we are.

Now to Saturday, the main event for United fans. We headed en masse to Fir Park to take on a very much in-form Motherwell side. By the time we had got to half-time the home side were one goal to the good, a controversial one to boot.

After reviewing the goal, VAR official Colin Stephen had deemed that James Furlong wasn’t interfering in the play. Furlong was only doing what anyone in his position would do. He put himself in the way of defender Kieran Freeman and the ball, thus blocking him from getting to it before the excellent Kevin van Veen fired it home.

Of course though, that’s not interfering with play. At least in Stephen’s eyes. But enough about the first half, let’s get to the second 45.

The team in mint green that returned to the pitch definitely had that little something extra. If truth be told, we rode our luck at times. Some slack defending was only bailed out by excellent goalkeeping and then it was over to the happiest man at Tannadice to get himself on the scoresheet.

Ilmari Niskanen is a player that splits opinion among United fans. Even in Saturday’s game he had good and bad moments. The good, however, would most certainly outweigh the bad this time as he timed a run into the box to perfection and tucked Ian Harkes' cutback into the far bottom corner.

Immi’s celebrations also told anyone who witnessed them exactly what that meant to him. It was the same in the stand behind the goal.

After the goal, there was no thought from Jim Goodwin to hold on to what we had, he went for it. Just three minutes after the equaliser the manager withdrew a right-back and put on our young, potential star striker, Rory McLeod. It was a brave move, but it paid off.

Just a matter of minutes later Steven Fletcher would find himself going through on Liam Kelly, getting to the ball first, and then being wiped out by the goalie. As clear a penalty as you’ll ever see. Jamie McGrath proved once again that he is the coolest man in the stadium in these moments and it was 2-1.

The last act was Fletcher again going through on Kelly and again being upended. Now I don’t want to say that the two penalty incidents were identical, but they were very, very, similar.

This time, however, Fletcher would pick up a yellow for simulation. Ref Nick Walsh was quick to make his decision and once it went to VAR I don’t think there was a United fan in the stadium that believed that Stephen would ask the ref to go and have a look at it. Fortunately for United, it didn’t matter.

They saw the game out, lifted themselves from the foot of the table, and once more injected belief into Arabs everywhere that they might just survive this season.

There is now a cautious optimism and that can be attributed to the impact Goodwin has had since his arrival.