E﻿verton will be without James Garner until "the back end of January or early February", says manager Frank Lampard.

G﻿arner, 21, injured his back before the World Cup break, while Lampard has also offered an update on Tom Davies' knee injury and Yerry Mina's hamstring complaint.

"Tom is three weeks-ish, which is a positive result as we were worried about him," said Lampard.

"Yerry is similar, three to four weeks.

"Unfortunately, James Garner is going to be more than that. He’s probably going to be back at the back end of January or early February. It’s a disappointing injury."