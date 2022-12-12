BBC Sport's Simon Stone reflects on his interview with Erik ten Hag last week:

As with every story, there are two versions of events.

Cristiano Ronaldo has had his say on how he felt about life at Manchester United and now Erik ten Hag has responded.

The Dutchman chose not to deliver the same criticism of Ronaldo that the player did to him. He wasn’t interested in a tit-for-tat exchange that actually does no-one any good.

What he did was fill in some of the gaps. Ronaldo didn’t tell anyone he had done the interview that ended his United career. It is clear, by arranging it, he wanted to bring his time at Old Trafford to a close.

I didn’t get the sense Ten Hag regrets the situation as he spoke about it during a lengthy session over lunch at United’s plush hotel and training base close to the Jerez motor racing circuit, more a sense of disappointment at how the situation turned out.

It was also needless in a way. Ronaldo told Ten Hag during the summer that he would let him know within seven days if he was leaving. He opted to stay. The other option would probably have been better for all concerned.