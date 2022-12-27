St Johnstone v Hearts: Pick of the stats

St Johnstone have only won their final league game of a calendar year once in the last seven years (D2 L4), beating Dundee 2-0 in 2018.

Hearts have only won one of their last 12 Scottish Premiership away games played in midweek (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday), beating rivals Hibernian 3-1 in March 2020 (D4 L7).

St Johnstone have only lost one of their last six home league games (W3 D2), a 2-1 defeat to Celtic in October. The Saints are looking to go four home league fixtures without defeat for the first time since March 2020.